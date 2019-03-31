Home Cities Chennai

Woman, relative and paramour held for sexual assault on child in Tiruvallur

After the girl fell ill and got admitted to a government hospital, doctors discovered that the girl was sexually abused after which the police and parents were informed.

Published: 31st March 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman and two men were arrested under POCSO Act by Tiruvallur police on Saturday after the men allegedly assaulted the woman’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter sexually with the woman’s consent in Andhra Pradesh. Police said, the woman aged 30, a native of Andhra Pradesh was married to a man in Tiruvallur district five year ago.

“The couple now has a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The couple used to fight frequently due to differences and the woman along with her child used to go to her native place and return home after some days. On March 14, she left the house without informing her husband and two days later, the man lodged a police complaint,” said an investigation officer. However, police on contacting the woman’s parents came to know that she had not gone there.  

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the woman returned home along with her daughter. “On Thursday, the girl fell ill and was admitted at a government hospital in the city. On Friday,  doctors told the couple that the girl had been sexually assaulted and informed police,” said a police officer. Based on a complaint from the victim’s father, Tiruvallur district police enquired the girl’s mother who spilled the beans.

Investigation revealed that the woman had gone to meet her paramour along with one of her relatives. During her stay for about 10 days, the two men had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and also assaulted her with iron and wooden materials.

Police arrested the woman for colluding with the men, her relative and paramour. All three were 
arrested under POCSO Act on Saturday. They were later remanded to judicial custody.

