Home Cities Chennai

Government doctors to hold demonstrations in June over NEET, PG quota issues

Seek to restore 50% reservation for government service doctors in PG medical admissions

Published: 01st May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Come June, government service doctors may stage series of demonstrations, urging the State government to abolish UG-NEET for MBBS and BDS admissions and also restore 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical admissions, after only 43 per cent of medical seats were allotted to the service doctors in the first phase of PG medical counselling this year.

According to the selection committee, “In the first phase of counselling,  in all, 999 PG (MD and MS) seats were allotted for government and self-financing colleges; 427 seats were allotted to government service doctors and 572 for non-service doctors. That is, 43 per cent seats were allotted to government service doctors and 57 per cent seats to non-service doctors.

This has disappointed government service doctors. “We will hold various demonstrations from June after our executive council meeting. In the 43 per cent of seats, many government service doctors could get only non-clinical seats and majority of clinical seats went to non-service doctors. If this is the case, then there will be shortage of specialists in public healthcare system, which is already facing shortage of specialities,” said Dr J Kathirvel, secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association.

“We seek fulfilment of three demands: Abolition of UG-NEET, restoration of 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors and reservation for service doctors in higher specialities,” added Kathirvel.
In 2017-2018, PG medical course admissions were conducted based on the Medical Council of India’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000, and State’s reservation rules were quashed.

However, the non-service government doctors were happy that the State followed MCI rules properly this year. Dr N Karthikeyan, secretary, Non-Governmental Service Doctors Association, said, “We are happy that non-service doctors could get more seats this year. This is how counselling was conducted in other States, but only in Tamil Nadu, the MCI norms were not followed properly in the last two years. The merit has been upheld this time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS UG-NEET government service doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp