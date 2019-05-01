Keep your dogs cool this summer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s summer time, which means its time for activities such as hiking, swimming or afternoons out in the sun. Summer also brings unique risks to your dog’s health that you should keep in mind throughout the season. By following a few pet summer safety tips, you can keep your four-legged friends healthy and enjoy the upcoming months of sun and fun.

According to Dr KG Umesh , director , Scientific Regulatory Affairs, South East Asia, Mars India, “Dogs can’t perspire efficiently like us and can only dispel heat by panting and through the pads of their feet. Air moves through the nasal passages, which picks up excess heat from the body. As it is expelled through the mouth, the extra heat leaves along with it. Although this is a very efficient way to control body heat, it is severely limited in areas of high humidity or when the animal is in close quarters.”

Here are some tips for your pets: Never leave pets in the car

When traveling by car in summer, never leave your dog unattended. Heatstroke and death can occur within minutes of being exposed to warm temperatures. Make sure the crate is well ventilated; put a sunshade on your car windows. If you see other animal in a parked car during summer, alert the management of the shopping mall or grocery store.

Water, water everywhere Keep checking your pet’s water bowl to be sure it’s full.

Feeding

Dogs tend to eat less in summer but they end up spending more energy in an effort to lower their body temperatures. A lot of pet owners tend to feed home-made diets like curds and rice during the summers, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water (70-80 per cent) and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals, etc.

Dr Umesh also adds, “Dogs may spend more energy in an effort to lower the body temperature during periods of increased panting. The energy requirement increases with the rise in temperatures and therefore, it is important that they eat more during summer and if, their intake has reduced then they should be compensated by feeding energy dense or nutritional balanced pet food.”

Say no to tangles

Keeping your pet well groomed will help their hair do what it was designed to do — Protect them from the sun and insulate her from the heat. Furry dog breeds should be well clipped during this season as the thick coat makes them feel hotter.

Your pet doesn’t overexert

Though exercise is an important part of keeping your dog or cat at a healthy weight, which helps them body stay cool, overdoing it can cause them to overheat. Save exercise sessions for early morning or after the sun goes down.

Keep an eye on heatstroke

If you see that your dog is panting heavily, salivating or foaming, these may be the first signs of a heat-related problem.