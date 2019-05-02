Home Cities Chennai

Airlines to pay Rs 65,000 for lost baggage

Denying the allegations, the Jet Airways represented by its branch head, submitted that as per policy,  the passenger was offered a compensation of US $240 with each kg calculated for $20.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For losing the baggage of a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur, a consumer forum directed Jet Airways to provide a compensation of Rs 65,502. S Stalin, a resident of Sithalapakkam, flew to Kuala Lumpur from Chennai in 2012.

According to the petition submitted, Stalin had booked a round trip ticket and boarded the flight after checking his baggage of 12 kg on June 21, 2012. Despite waiting for a long time at the Kuala Lumpur Airport, the airline was unable to trace his baggage. Due to the loss, Stalin purchased goods including clothes for daily use for an amount of Rs 27,000, issuing a legal notice to the airline seeking a compensation, was submitted in the forum.

For the expenses incurred in Malaysia and for the numerous calls to the office of the airlines, Stalin submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), seeking compensation of Rs 17 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the Jet Airways represented by its branch head, submitted that as per policy,  the passenger was offered a compensation of US $240 with each kg calculated for $20. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided by M Mony, directed the airlines to provide a compensation of Rs 65,502.

‘Forced to buy clothes’

Due to the loss of baggage, S Stalin, the customer, had to purchase goods including clothes for daily use for an amount of Rs 27,000 in Malaysia, and issued a legal notice to the airline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways lost baggage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp