Airlines to pay Rs 65,000 for lost baggage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For losing the baggage of a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur, a consumer forum directed Jet Airways to provide a compensation of Rs 65,502. S Stalin, a resident of Sithalapakkam, flew to Kuala Lumpur from Chennai in 2012.

According to the petition submitted, Stalin had booked a round trip ticket and boarded the flight after checking his baggage of 12 kg on June 21, 2012. Despite waiting for a long time at the Kuala Lumpur Airport, the airline was unable to trace his baggage. Due to the loss, Stalin purchased goods including clothes for daily use for an amount of Rs 27,000, issuing a legal notice to the airline seeking a compensation, was submitted in the forum.

For the expenses incurred in Malaysia and for the numerous calls to the office of the airlines, Stalin submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), seeking compensation of Rs 17 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the Jet Airways represented by its branch head, submitted that as per policy, the passenger was offered a compensation of US $240 with each kg calculated for $20. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided by M Mony, directed the airlines to provide a compensation of Rs 65,502.

‘Forced to buy clothes’

Due to the loss of baggage, S Stalin, the customer, had to purchase goods including clothes for daily use for an amount of Rs 27,000 in Malaysia, and issued a legal notice to the airline.