Picture of suspect in Kanchi heist case released

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police released a photo of one of the suspects in the robbery that occurred at Chengalpattu tollgate on Sunday.
A seven-member gang had intercepted a car that was returning from a jewellery exhibition in Madurai on Sunday evening and posing as Idol Wing officials, robbed `11 crore worth jewellery and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.
The owner of the jewellery shop, Kiran Rao, lodged a complaint at the Chengalpattu Taluk police station on Monday. However, with the help of the CCTV footage, the police had traced a man on a motorbike, apparently one of the suspects in the robbery.
The police had also announced a reward for anyone who provides information of the man.
People are asked to contact the following numbers - 044-27238070, 9498107536, 04427431424 and 9498100263.