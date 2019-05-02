Home Cities Chennai

Picture of suspect in Kanchi heist case released

The police had also announced a reward for anyone who provides information of the man. 

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police released a photo of one of the suspects in the robbery that occurred at Chengalpattu tollgate on Sunday. 

The picture released by the
police shows one of the
suspects in the robbery case

A seven-member gang had intercepted a car that was returning from a jewellery exhibition in Madurai on Sunday evening and posing as Idol Wing officials, robbed `11 crore worth jewellery and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.

The owner of the jewellery shop, Kiran Rao, lodged a complaint at the Chengalpattu Taluk police station on Monday. However, with the help of the CCTV footage, the police had traced a man on a motorbike, apparently one of the suspects in the robbery. 

The police had also announced a reward for anyone who provides information of the man. 
People are asked to contact the following numbers - 044-27238070, 9498107536, 04427431424 and 9498100263.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanchi heist case Chengalpattu tollgate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp