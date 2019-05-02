Picture of suspect in Kanchi heist case released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police released a photo of one of the suspects in the robbery that occurred at Chengalpattu tollgate on Sunday.

The picture released by the

police shows one of the

suspects in the robbery case

A seven-member gang had intercepted a car that was returning from a jewellery exhibition in Madurai on Sunday evening and posing as Idol Wing officials, robbed `11 crore worth jewellery and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.

The owner of the jewellery shop, Kiran Rao, lodged a complaint at the Chengalpattu Taluk police station on Monday. However, with the help of the CCTV footage, the police had traced a man on a motorbike, apparently one of the suspects in the robbery.

The police had also announced a reward for anyone who provides information of the man.

People are asked to contact the following numbers - 044-27238070, 9498107536, 04427431424 and 9498100263.