Release of Tamil feature film ‘100’ stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the release of Tamil feature film ‘100’, starring Adharva, on May 3.

Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from 70 MM Entertainment, by its partner Balaji, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

Balaji, the applicant, had filed a complaint before Tamil Film Producers Council for recovery of

`1 crore due from M G Auraa. The company had used the money for production and release of the movie ‘100’. Subsequently, Mahesh, director of M G Auraa and his wife Kaviya met the applicant and handed over to him a cheque dated April 23 last for `1 crore towards the remaining consideration for production of the film. The applicant presented the cheque on April 24 with City Union Bank, but it was returned, saying that the account had already been closed.

While so, the applicant noted an advertisement in a Tamil daily on April 25 last stating that the movie will be released on May 3. Balaji’s counsel contended that unless the release of the film is stayed, the petitioner will be put to great hardship.