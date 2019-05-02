Home Cities Chennai

Release of Tamil feature film ‘100’ stayed

The Madras High Court has stayed the release of Tamil feature film ‘100’, starring Adharva, on May 3.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the release of Tamil feature film ‘100’, starring Adharva, on May 3.

Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from 70 MM Entertainment, by its partner Balaji, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

Balaji, the applicant, had filed a complaint before  Tamil Film Producers Council for recovery of 
`1 crore due from M G Auraa. The company had used the money for production and release of the movie ‘100’. Subsequently, Mahesh, director of M G Auraa and his wife Kaviya met the applicant and handed over to him a cheque dated April 23 last for `1 crore towards the remaining consideration for production of the film. The applicant presented the cheque on April 24 with City Union Bank, but it was returned, saying that the account had already been closed. 

While so, the applicant noted an advertisement in a Tamil daily on April 25 last stating that the movie will be released on May 3. Balaji’s counsel contended that unless the release of the film is stayed, the petitioner will be put to great hardship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil feature film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp