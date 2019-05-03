Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 22.11 lakh foiled at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence sleuths of Customs foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 22.1 lakh through Chennai Airport on Thursday.Mahalingam, 61, of Thanjavur, who arrived from Dubai by Indigo Flight 6E1344 was intercepted. On examination of his checked-in baggage four spoon stands made of steel and wood, and four old fashioned steel razors were found.

On dismantling the spoon stands, 112 gold wires were found concealed inside the hollow steel pipes of the spoon holders. Further on opening the razors, one gold rod was found concealed inside the hollow steel handle of each razor. Gold totally weighing 390 grams worth `12.81 lakh were seized, a release said.

In the other case, Elangeswaran of Srilanka, 60, who arrived from Colombo by Indigo flight 6E1202, was intercepted and a personal search as well as search of his baggage was done. The personal search yielded 17 small cut bits of gold, weighing 283 grams, concealed in his rectum. The gold was valued at `9.30 lakh, the release said.