CBSE results: Marginal drop in performance

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karthik Balaji of PSBB school scored 497 in CBSE Class XII exam | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas fared better among all other institutions with pass percentage of 99.01, but again marginally less compared to 2018 when 99.45% of them passed. Similarly, 97.06% of school students of Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) have passed compared to 97.37 per cent in 2018. Only 26.98% of private students managed to pass compared to 30.79% the previous year.

Only Kendriya Vidyalaya students showed improvement with 98.65 pass percentage compared to 98.27% in previous year.  The total number of students placed in compartment this year is 4,212 (5.09%), compared to 3,207 (4.63%) in 2018.

