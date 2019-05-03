Heat wave: Vellore sizzles at 44.3 degree Celsius, Chennai 41.5 degree Celsius

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : ‘Deadly’ cyclone ‘Fani’ induced dry wind has triggered a severe heat wave in Tamil Nadu. Chennai recorded its hottest day this year on Thursday recording 41.5 degree Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees above normal. Vellore registered 44.3 degree Celsius and Tiruttani 44 degree Celsius, among the hottest stations in south India.

As the cyclone began to re-curve and move-up away from Tamil Nadu, the land breeze from North West i.e Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, which is already dry, is being pushed to Tamil Nadu coastal and nearby districts.S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said this is a heat wave since the departure is more than five degrees. “Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will continue to experience heat wave for another two to three days under the influence of cyclone ‘Fani’. Currently, north-westerly dry winds are too strong. Temperature will subside from May 6.”

Though the city was hazy and cloudy, people felt the heat. The humidity dropped as low as 19 per cent post noon when the temperature was at its peak. Meteorological department said Friday would be another hot day. It has asked people to take precautionary measures and not get exposed to sun directly between 11 am to 3 pm.

Meteorological department records show Chennai recorded its hottest day ever when cyclones had curved away like it is the scenario now. On May 31, 2003, Chennai recorded 45 degree Celsius and on May 30, 1998, it clocked 44.1 degrees Celsius. On both occasions, cyclones had formed in Bay of Bengal and curved away to Burma sucking all the moisture from land and triggering heat waves.