Home Cities Chennai

Insurance firm directed to  pay Rs 41.65 lakh compensation

In the petition, the family members of the deceased said Praveni was studying Electronics and Communication engineering in a deemed university.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a woman aged 20 was fatally hit by a lorry near Chromepet, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed an insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 41.65 lakh to the victim’s family. V Praveni, an engineering college student, was riding pillion with her sister when a lorry hit their vehicle near MEPZ signal, the family members submitted.

In the petition, the family members of the deceased said Praveni was studying Electronics and Communication engineering in a deemed university. She was travelling pillion with her sister riding the two-wheeler when a lorry which was driven in a rash and negligent manner hit their vehicle. Praveni was declared dead at the hospital.

Denying the allegations, counsel for New India Assurance Co Ltd. said the lorry driver was waiting for the signal to proceed and moved the vehicle slowly when the motorcycle lost balance and slid down near the back wheel of the lorry causing grievous injuries. The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheshwari, observed that the lorry was at fault based on the First Information Report and the death certificate filed by the family members of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance firm compensation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp