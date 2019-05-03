Insurance firm directed to  pay Rs 41.65 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a woman aged 20 was fatally hit by a lorry near Chromepet, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed an insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 41.65 lakh to the victim’s family. V Praveni, an engineering college student, was riding pillion with her sister when a lorry hit their vehicle near MEPZ signal, the family members submitted.

In the petition, the family members of the deceased said Praveni was studying Electronics and Communication engineering in a deemed university. She was travelling pillion with her sister riding the two-wheeler when a lorry which was driven in a rash and negligent manner hit their vehicle. Praveni was declared dead at the hospital.

Denying the allegations, counsel for New India Assurance Co Ltd. said the lorry driver was waiting for the signal to proceed and moved the vehicle slowly when the motorcycle lost balance and slid down near the back wheel of the lorry causing grievous injuries. The tribunal, presided by S Umamaheshwari, observed that the lorry was at fault based on the First Information Report and the death certificate filed by the family members of the deceased.