CMRL installs 500-litre RO plant at Chennai Central metro station to quench commuters’ thirst

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city scorching at 40 degree Celsius, rail commuters in Chennai can heave a sigh of relief as Chennai Metro Rail has installed a 500-litre capacity Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Plant in Central Metro Station for public use, free of cost. The plant has been installed near an entrance at street level of Central Metro Rail Station, which is the main junction where all the three different modes of train passengers meet.

This is located close to suburban Park station entrance, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central railway station subway and metro rail entrance, and main road bus stand location. Chennai Metro Rail Limited has installed the RO plant in such a way that maximum number of public can utilise the facility, especially during summer. CMRL has planned to install similar plants in some more metro rail stations in the near future for free public use.