Cyclone Fani: Special trains from Chennai to Odisha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate Odisha-bound passengers who were stranded in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu followed by cancellation of trains due to Cyclone Fani, Southern Railway will operate two special trains. According to a statement, the Chennai Central - Shalimar special train will leave Chennai at 4.25 pm on Sunday and reach Shalimar at 9.30 pm on the next day.

The train will stop at Sullupetta, Nayudupetta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, and some other stations in between. Similarly, Chennai Central - Bhubaneswar special train will leave Chennai at 3.15 pm on Monday and reach Bhubaneswar at 12 pm on the next day.

The train will stop at Sullupetta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamundry, and some other stations in between, said a statement.