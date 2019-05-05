Muslim women need not cover face and hands: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A few days after the Sri Lankan government and Muslim educational institution in Kerala banned the burqa, a face-covering veil, in the aftermath of suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people in the Island nation, Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamath (TNTJ) General Secretary Abdul Rahim has welcomed the decision and said the Muslim women need not cover the face and hands.

Taking part in the protest conducted at Chepauk on Friday, condemning the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, Rahim said the Lankan government’s ban is aimed at identifying a person, whether man or woman and is not against Islam. More than 700 men and women participated in the protest.”We have been preaching among Muslim women not to cover the face and hands for nearly a decade.

Such practice are followed by a few women out of ignorance. Islamic doctrines never support such practices,” added Rahim. He also said a few people were trying to link the terror attack with TNTJ, with ulterior motives. Citing the shootings at mosques in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed, Rahim said terrorism and religion should not be linked. The protesters raised slogans condemning the incidents and the participating children carried placards demanding to hang those responsible for the attack.