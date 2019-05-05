Home Cities Chennai

Muslim women need not cover face and hands: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath

Citing the shootings at mosques in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed, Rahim said terrorism and religion should not be linked.

Published: 05th May 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

TNTJ organised a massive protest against suicide attacks across the Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at Chepauk on Friday | D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A few days after the Sri Lankan government and Muslim educational institution in Kerala banned the burqa, a face-covering veil, in the aftermath of suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people in the Island nation, Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamath (TNTJ) General Secretary Abdul Rahim has welcomed the decision and said the Muslim women need not cover the face and hands. 

Taking part in the protest conducted at Chepauk on Friday, condemning the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, Rahim said the Lankan government’s ban is aimed at identifying a person, whether man or woman and is not against Islam. More than 700 men and women participated in the protest.”We have been preaching among Muslim women not to cover the face and hands for nearly a decade.

Such practice are followed by a few women out of ignorance. Islamic doctrines never support such practices,” added Rahim. He also said a few people were trying to link the terror attack with TNTJ, with ulterior motives. Citing the shootings at mosques in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed, Rahim said terrorism and religion should not be linked. The protesters raised slogans condemning the incidents and the participating children carried placards demanding to hang those responsible for the attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim educational institution burqa TNTJ Muslim women Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp