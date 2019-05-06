Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation seizes 198 mt of single-use plastic

He stated that vendors including meat and flower vendors who continue to use plastic carry bags would have the trade licenses of their shops cancelled.

Published: 06th May 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid reports of single-use plastic products returning to market spaces after a blanket ban across the state, the city Corporation has claimed that it has seized a total of 198 metric tonnes of single-use plastic from January 1 to May 5. On Sunday, authorities from the Corporation’s public health departments conducted raids in TASMAC outlets in all 15 zones of the city Corporation.

A total of 904.5 kilograms of plastic was seized from 305 TASMAC outlets. Of these, the maximum quantity of seized single-use plastic came from Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam zones. The ban was imposed on single-use plastic products from January 1, following which there was constant monitoring by civic body authorities. At a recent review meeting, chaired by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, he had stated that those who violate the ban would continue to face legal action.

He stated that vendors including meat and flower vendors who continue to use plastic carry bags would have the trade licenses of their shops cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic TASMAC chennai Plastic Ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp