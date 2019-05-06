Chennai corporation seizes 198 mt of single-use plastic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid reports of single-use plastic products returning to market spaces after a blanket ban across the state, the city Corporation has claimed that it has seized a total of 198 metric tonnes of single-use plastic from January 1 to May 5. On Sunday, authorities from the Corporation’s public health departments conducted raids in TASMAC outlets in all 15 zones of the city Corporation.

A total of 904.5 kilograms of plastic was seized from 305 TASMAC outlets. Of these, the maximum quantity of seized single-use plastic came from Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam zones. The ban was imposed on single-use plastic products from January 1, following which there was constant monitoring by civic body authorities. At a recent review meeting, chaired by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, he had stated that those who violate the ban would continue to face legal action.

He stated that vendors including meat and flower vendors who continue to use plastic carry bags would have the trade licenses of their shops cancelled.