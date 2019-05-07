Home Cities Chennai

Environmentalist Foundation India deploys new technique to maximise groundwater recharge

Karuppan Kulam near Menambedu in Ambattur, a waterbody which has been ignored for years, has been recently taken up for restoration by EFI volunteers.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Work to restore Karuppan Kulam in Ambattur underway | DEABADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing water crisis has made everyone realise the vulnerability of the city’s groundwater sources and the immediate need to safeguard it. Keeping this in mind, Environmentalist Foundation India has recently started restoring a waterbody in Ambattur, with special focus on replenishing the aquifer.

Karuppan Kulam near Menambedu in Ambattur, a waterbody which has been ignored for years, has been recently taken up for restoration by EFI volunteers. During this, a new type of recharge well called the central circular recharge pit, was installed to increase groundwater recharge. Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI, said this technique was deployed for the first time in Chennai. He explained that this technique will enable water to reach the aquifer in a uniform manner, without getting accumulated in one place.

Around 60-65 per cent rate of recharge is expected in this method. Based on the size, nature and aquifer depth of water bodies especially in northwest and southwest parts of Chennai, these pits can be installed. The pit acts as a sponge and becomes the first point to receive water.

“This new technique is connected to triangular shafts through perpendicular shafts located on the borders of the pond. These kind of pits can be installed in areas which get heavy rainfall. Though Chennai received poor rainfall for the last two years, Madhavaram and Ambattur recorded high rainfall rates. This makes multi-directional transfer of water to the water table, possible,” he said.

Before the restoration work started, this pond was one of the many waterbodies in Ambattur which was subjected to utter negligence by public and officials. Construction debri, garbage and sewage was dumped into the pond, eventually killing its water capacity. Regulating the inflow and outflow systems to the pond, deepening the pond based on the aquifer depth, strengthening and raising of bunds and removal of garbage with corporation’s help, were the works carried out by EFI for the past three months.

Restoration work begins on another pond

Also, restoration works for another waterbody in Alapakkam near Tambaram, has started on Monday. EFI members said they will be coordinating with a life sciences company, TAKE Solutions, to clean and fence this pond. Around 70 employees will help in cleaning up the pond and are likely to wrap up restoration by June end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis Environmentalist Foundation India Ambattur water restoration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp