Official given six weeks to file report on history-sheeter’s encounter killing

The  30-year-old history-sheeter wanted in several murder, abduction and robbery cases, was killed in the police encounter in Salem recently.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Principal Secretary in the  Public (Law & Order) Department, Tamil Nadu, to file a detailed report along with relevant documents in connection with encounter death of S Kathirvel, a history-sheeter, in Salem recently.

Taking a suo motu cognizance, based on the fax message received from Dr S Deepa Ganiger, Superintendent of Police, Salem, regarding the encounter death of Kathirvel under the Karipatty police station limits, SHRC chairperson Justice T Meenakumari directed the Principal Secretary to file the report in six weeks.

The Commission has also ordered the Director General of Police/Director, Investigation Division, SHRC, to investigate the matter and submit a report to the registrar in eight weeks.

