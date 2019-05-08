Home Cities Chennai

Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 41.65 lakh foiled at Chennai airport

In a separate incident, two female passengers who had arrived by Gulf Air flight GF 068, were intercepted by AIU officers at exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths of the Customs department foiled bids to smuggle 1.27kg gold worth Rs 41.65 lakh at Chennai Airport. On Tuesday morning AIU officers intercepted Syed Ali Fathima, 45, of Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Colombo by Sri Lankan airlines flight UL 125. During search of her handbag, gold in rubbery form was recovered. On extraction, 74 grams gold valued Rs 2.42 lakh was recovered.

In a separate incident, two female passengers -- Mulakayala Rajani, 45, and  Saraswathi, 38, of Kadapa (AP) -- who had arrived by Gulf Air flight GF 068, were intercepted by AIU officers at exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On a search, four gold cut bars and one semi-finished gold chain totally weighing 997 grams and valued at Rs 32.52 lakh were seized.

Meanwhile, on Monday night AIU officers intercepted Lakshmi, 53, of Dindigul, who had arrived from Colombo by Indigo Airlines flight 6E 1202. During a personal search, gold in rubbery form kept concealed in her rectum was recovered. On extraction, 206 grams gold worth Rs 6.72 lakh was recovered, a press release from the Customs said.

40 booked for gambling in Triplicane
Chennai: Around 40 people were booked allegedly for gambling with cash in Triplicane on Monday night. Police said that based on a specific tip-off, they raided the place and found that the accused people were playing cards with cash, in ten different groups. The police nabbed the men and took them to the police station for inquiry. Investigation revealed that the men were using the building for gambling in the guise of an entertainment club for two years. The police seized 100 decks of cards and Rs 2.4 lakh cash. While the case was registered against the owner of the club who is absconding, the 40 people were booked under Public Gambling Act and let off in station bail. 

