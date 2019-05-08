Home Cities Chennai

Rebellion brewing among three AIADMK MLAs?

A rift seems to be brewing within the three AIADMK MLAs who are facing a motion for their disqualification. 

Published: 08th May 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rift seems to be brewing within the three AIADMK MLAs who are facing a motion for their disqualification. While two of the three MLAs had moved the Supreme Court and got an interim stay of the motion, the third MLA A Prabhu on Tuesday instead chose to approach the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal seeking more time to file his response. All three are facing the motion on charges of supporting the rebel leader Dhinakaran.

On Friday, when the other two MLAs – E Rathinasababathy and VT Kalaiselvan - filed the petition in Supreme Court, they said that Prabhu did not join them in filing the case only because he was out of station. They said Prabhu will file a similar petition separately in the Supreme Court on Monday. However, when queried on Tuesday why Prabhu rather chose to approach the Speaker, Rathinasababathy told Express, “It is up to Prabhu to comment on his decision of not approaching the court and I have nothing to say.” 

His comment was in sharp contrast to his statements on Friday when he said all of them were functioning as a camp within AIADMK and was even recognised by the courts. Prabhu was not available for his comments on who he is deviating from the actions of the two other MLAs. Speaking to reporters after emerging from the Assembly secretary’s office, he told reporters that he went to file a petition seeking seven more days to submit his response. He said that Assembly officials instead informed him that the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the motion by its order on Monday will apply to him also and hence he need not submit his response to the notice. 

However, later talking to a TV news channel, he said that the Assembly officials informed him that his petition seeking more time will be sent to the Speaker and his decision will be informed to him.The ruling AIADMK whip S Rajendran had filed a petition with the Speaker on April 30 seeking disqualification of the three MLAs. The opposition DMK had subsequently filed a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK MLA
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp