Home Cities Chennai

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI Gogoi: Tamil Nadu Advocates Association wants contempt case against plaintiff

He urged the SC to initiate disciplinary proceedings too against the woman for indulging in character assassination of Chief Justice without any basis.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Advocates Association, through its president S Prabakaran, has urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the woman who levelled “false charges” of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

READ HERE | CJI clean, claims SC in-house panel on sexual harassment charge, victim says worst fears have come true

In a communication on Tuesday to the CJI and his companion judges, Prabakaran, also the co-chairman of Bar Council of India, said the constitution of the in-house panel, consisting of a majority of woman judges, itself showed the CJI’s intention to find out the truth. A fair and due process of law had been afforded to the woman, though her complaint was “reckless”, he said.

He urged the SC to initiate disciplinary proceedings too against the woman for indulging in character assassination of Chief Justice without any basis. She attempted to bring in “external forces” and “extraneous factors” to exert pressure on the SC to heed to her allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Advocates Association Ranjan Gogoi Bar Council of India
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp