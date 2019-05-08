Sexual harassment allegations against CJI Gogoi: Tamil Nadu Advocates Association wants contempt case against plaintiff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Advocates Association, through its president S Prabakaran, has urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the woman who levelled “false charges” of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

In a communication on Tuesday to the CJI and his companion judges, Prabakaran, also the co-chairman of Bar Council of India, said the constitution of the in-house panel, consisting of a majority of woman judges, itself showed the CJI’s intention to find out the truth. A fair and due process of law had been afforded to the woman, though her complaint was “reckless”, he said.

He urged the SC to initiate disciplinary proceedings too against the woman for indulging in character assassination of Chief Justice without any basis. She attempted to bring in “external forces” and “extraneous factors” to exert pressure on the SC to heed to her allegations.