Three-day drama fest to celebrate Bhagavathar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arrangements are in place for Bagavatha Mela as part of Sri Narasimha Jayanthi, and the accompanying dance-drama event for the 374th year at Saliyamangalam, also known as Achythapuram, located 15 kilometres east of Thanjavur, on the Nagapattinam National Highway. It will be held for three days from May 17.

History has it that during the reign of Achyuthappa Nayak, there lived a scholar named Bharatham Panchanatha Bhagavathar at Saliyamangalam. He was well-read not only in the art of dance but also in Sanskrit, Tamil and Telugu languages.

As per the king’s wish, Bhagavathar composed dance dramas Sri Bhaktha Prahlada, Vipranarayana, Rukmangatha, Rukmani Parinayam, Harichandra and Sita Kalyanam.

As per traditions, male actors don the role of female characters. The music is based on popular Carnatic ragas Kambodi, Todi, Bairavi, Kalyani, and more. The Narasimha Avatar is a must-watch.

This year, the programmes include Sri Prahladha Charithiram – Bhagavatha mela natakam at 10 pm on May 17, Narasimha Avataram at 4.30 am on May 18 and Rukmini Parinayam natakam on the same night at 10 pm. The festival begins with the spiritual event of Sitakalyanam at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Vasantha Mandapam, Saliyamangalam Agraharam on May 15 and May 16. This will be presented to devotees headed by Kovai Jayarama Bhagavathar to the abinaya of Ambattur CSM Subramanian.

Devotees are requested to help the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Bhagavatha Mela Bhaktha Samajam to preserve this ancient religion art oriented festival. (80G Under IT ACT is available for the donation).

For details, call Venkatakrishnan on: 9443674366 or Janakiraman on: 9444061325.