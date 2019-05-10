Greater Chennai Corporation, CAG launch ‘zero waste’ initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In pursuit of 100% source segregation of solid waste, the Greater Chennai Corporation and Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) have initiated a zero waste plan for Chennai. As part of the initiative, door-to-door campaigns at multiple locations will be launched on May 12.

The initiative’s main aim is to attain complete source segregation by composting organic waste. CAG members said scientific evidence had proved that methane from dumped organic matter and carbon dioxide emissions from transporting waste to dump yards were significant contributors to climate change.

This initiative is a part of ‘Zero Waste Chennai’, a collaboration between the Corporation and CAG to make the city free of waste.

“Zero Waste Chennai’s campaign urges city residents to segregate their household waste and hand it over to waste workers in three categories – wet, dry and sanitary. We urge more residents to join the campaign to encourage source segregation,” said Vamsi Kapilavai, a researcher at CAG.

Chemicals in plastics are released into the soil, water and atmosphere. Direct toxicity from plastics comes from lead, cadmium, and mercury. Other toxins in plastics are directly linked to cancers, birth defects, immune system problems, and childhood developmental issue.

Volunteers who are interested may contact Vamsi Kapilavai at vamsi.kapilavai@cag.org.in.