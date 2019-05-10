Home Cities Chennai

No admission for Kannagi Nagar kids at this government school?

Tharun N, with 478 marks in his Class 10 board exam, does not have an admission for Class 11, until now.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tharun N, with 478 marks in his Class 10 board exam, does not have an admission for Class 11, until now. The reason, he says, is that he’s from Kannagi Nagar and he is determined to study in an English medium school. 

Tharun, along with a dozen other students from Kannagi Nagar, was waiting for admission at government Thoraipakkam higher secondary school, the only school in the locality that offers English medium for higher secondary classes. In their previous school at Kannagi Nagar, the only medium of instruction for Classes 11 and 12 is Tamil. 

However, the students were turned away on Thursday, without an admission at the Thoraipakkam school and were asked to ‘try their luck’ on June 3 when the school reopens. “What if I wait till June 3 and they tell me admissions are full? What is the use scoring so much marks. I have only two options now – to go seek admission in a faraway school or shift to Tamil medium to continue studying in our Kannagi Nagar school,” said Tharun.

Shifting to Tamil medium is not an option for many students who studied in English until Class 10. 
“It is after much effort that I was able to cope up with English medium. I cannot shift to Tamil medium now since it will be a waste of all efforts and secondly, I have to adapt to Tamil medium right from scratch,” said Nivetha S.

Parents from Kannagi Nagar claimed that their children were denied admission in the Thoraipakkam school because of the prejudice associated with the resettlement colonies. “We were treated very disrespectfully. I walked to the school everyday for at least five days now,” said Latha R, who sells fruits at Kannagi Nagar. Her husband Raja is an auto driver. 

Karpagam S, who came with her friend seeking admission to the school said she was turned away after she mentioned she was from Kannagi Nagar. “They gave us a token number and asked us to wait. When we showed our Transfer Certificates, they saw that we were from Kannagi Nagar and asked us to try elsewhere for admission.”

When Express visited the school, the Headmistress was not available. Admission staff said, “We are not saying that we will not allow admission of students from Kannagi Nagar. We have to prioritise our own students. After that, we will know if we will be able to accommodate them (Kannagi Nagar candidates).”
Uma Vasudevan, a resident activist at Kannagi Nagar said the problem has now persisted for years. 

“Every year, we have to fight to get admission for our children. We are not asking them to give admission to our students without giving admission to their own. They know what number of their students will apply. Accordingly, they may reserve seats for others.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannagi Nagar Thoraipakkam higher secondary school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp