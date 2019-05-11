Joyride gone wrong: Drunk guard driving luxury car held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A security guard’s joyride in a luxury car, came to an abrupt end when the city police caught him three kilometers away from the car owner’s house in a routine check and booked him for drunk driving.

Shasi works as a security guard at a businessman’s house in Kilpauk. Ten days ago, the car owner, Bharath, handed over the car and house keys to Shasi as he was going on a vacation abroad. At around 2.30 am on April 5, a team of police were conducting a routine vehicle check near the Gandhi Irwin bridge when they intercepted the car and found Shasi in an inebriated condition. Following which, the police seized the car and booked Shashi for drunken driving. He was asked to come the next day to collect the car.

Meanwhile, Bharath had filed a complaint with the Kilpauk police station that his car was stolen. During investigation, it was revealed that Bharath, owner of a jewellery shop, had gone to the US along with his family for vacation. “He had left the car under Shasi’s charge. On April 8, Bharath’s brother Aakash Kumar had visited the house and found the car and the security guard missing,” said a police officer.

He informed his brother who filed a complaint with the Kilpauk police station. As the vehicle registration number was flashed across all the police stations, the Egmore police informed that the car was seized. On Thursday, the car was handed back to the owner and the police have launched a hunt for Shasi.