Love don’t cost a thing, surprise your mother this Mother's day with these gifts

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We love our mothers. But Lady Fortune doesn’t love us, and our wallets are emptier than a politician’s pre-election promise. Rochana Mohan lists a few gifts you can get for your mother this Mother’s Day

1. Make her favourite meal

It doesn’t matter if her favourite food is as simple as vendaka poriyal or three-layered eggplant parmesan. This Mother’s Day, we’re donning our metaphorical chef hats and whipping up a delicious meal.

2. Watch serials with her

We know that TV serials are sexist and silly and unnecessarily dramatic, but sitting through twenty minutes of terrible writing and oddly high-production screenplay isn’t too difficult — just remember to be as invested as her, and gasp at the right moments.

3. Listen to her stories

Yes, we know that mom hates Shilpa aunty and Karan uncle, but this Mother’s Day, we’re enthusiastically agreeing with her that the blue blouse she wore and his business dealings were wrong, so terribly wrong.

4. Take her shopping

A visit to an inexpensive clothing store this Sunday would be a great idea, just like every one of the outfits she will pick out — that kameez looks stunning, and those pants make her look 20 years younger.

5. Record her favourite movie

Since most cable television operators let you record films, make sure you save one of her favourite nostalgia films and get the popcorn ready. Prepare yourself for three hours of ‘70s classics and stories from her youth.

6. Do some chores

Clean your room, even though you think its perfectly clean. Do the dishes, even though it’s really boring. Put out a load of laundry, even though it’s really hot outside. And then clean everything again, just because your clean is still too dirty for your mom.

7. Wear her favourite outfit

Yes, orange is not your colour, but Sunday is not your day, it’s your mother’s day. So put on that nice shirt she likes, wear a pottu or veshti, because all your mother wants is for you to look your best.

8. Groom yourself

Shave off your beard and cut that mop on top of your head. There’s nothing that will please your mother more, and she’s anyway been hounding you about it for the last three years.

9. Visit a religious site

Be a nalla ponnu/payan and go pray to your mom’s favourite man in the sky. Channel your inner sanskari-ness through worship while your mother gossips with her squad of friends.

10. Keep away your phone

IPL is on, the scores are important, and will CSK make the final? All that is not important. Keep the evil gadgets away this Sunday and sneak out at night to know if Dhoni pulled us into the finals as usual.

11. Have a heart-to-heart chat

Spend some quality time talking to your mom about your week, and ask her about hers. At the end of the day, she’s the No. 1 woman in your life and it's time to treat her as the queen she is.