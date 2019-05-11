Home Cities Chennai

MTC’s loss not big gain for Chennai suburban railway

MTC loses 12 Lakh commuters since January last year, railway manages to attract just 24000 additional passengers a day.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of MTC buses parked in front of Chennai Central railway station | express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has suffered a drop in commuters’ patronage by nearly 12 lakh since January last year for various reasons. Surprisingly, the Chennai suburban train network has failed to attract even 5 per cent of commuters and got its additional patronage increased only by 24,000 a day. 

The railways’ annual report presented before the Railway Board last week revealed that Chennai suburbs have witnessed only a marginal increase in their patronage despite trains being the cheapest mode of transport compared to share autos and buses. 

According to official data accessed by Express, a total of 11.24 lakh passengers (410.44 millions a year) travelled in Chennai suburban trains per day between April 2018 and March 2019 as against the previous year’s record of 11.006 lakh per day (401.72 millions per annum). 

The railways, which caters for intercity transportation in four sections, Chennai-Arakkonam, 
Chennai-Chengalpattu, Chennai-Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS,  
has got 23,890 passengers additionally a day. 

This is despite the fact that the state government admitted to losing the MTC patronage by over 12 lakh in its policy note. The MTC, which catered for about 46 lakh commuters a day in Chennai and neighbouring Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, witnessed the dip in patronage by nearly 10 lakh to 12 lakh after the ticket fares increased in January last. 

Besides withdrawal of about 10 to 15 per cent bus services owing to shortage of buses and workers, the MTC patronage came down to 33 lakh to 34 lakh a day. 

Official railway sources and transport experts attribute the saturation of suburban trains to the delay in developing the new lines and the Railways’ inability to introduce new trains connecting different destinations.

“Suburban trains are mostly used by regular commuters. Had the Velacherry-St Thomas Mount MRTS line been completed and extended up to Villivakkam as per the earlier plans, the suburban network would have grown substantially,” said S C Chezhiyan, retired official from construction wing of the Southern Railway, who was part of the team that developed St. Thomas Mount station a decade ago. 

The completion of Velacherry-St Thomas Mount MRTS link may have enabled the connectivity for southwestern suburban commuters to Mylapore, Tiruvanmiyur and Velachery via St. Thomas Mount, added Chezhiyan. 

The experts also suggested that a large chunk of commuters may have migrated to share autos and own vehicles. However, railway officials claimed that they had introduced trains on new routes and would improve the connectivity to new areas. “Cross-sectional services between Tambaram and Gummidipoondi via Chennai Beach and circular trains connecting Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu via Arakkonam have been launched. We have also extended trains from Arakkonam and Avadi up to Velachery. About 11 lakh passengers are served without much complaints,” said a senior railway official. 

Statistics speaks

  • MTC catered for about 46 lakh passengers before January 2018
  • The commuter patronage dropped to 33 lakh
  • Chennai suburban network catered about 11.006 lakh passengers a day from April 2017 to March 2018
  •  From April 2018 to March 2019, Chennai suburban trains carried about 11.24 lakh passengers a day
  • Despite being the cheapest mode of transport, the Railway unable to attract more passengers
  • Transport experts say the suburban network will grow only if trains are introduced in new routes
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTC Chennai Chennai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp