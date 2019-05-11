Chinmayi Sripada denied permission to hold protest against SC verdict in CJI Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Friday rejected playback singer Chinmayi Sripada’s plea to conduct a peaceful protest against the Supreme Court panel’s verdict on the sexual harassment complaint against the Chief Justice of India.

The SC panel had given the CJI a clean chit in the case. Chinmayi is reported to have said that she wanted to conduct a peaceful protest as there were many others who want a forum to express their views on the matter. The playback singer planned to hold the protest at Valluvarkottam sometime next week.

She approached the city police commissioner seeking permission to hold the protest and the police rejected the plea saying that the SC order implies that any kind of protest against the verdict would amount to judicial interference and contempt of the court. The order further stated that it would create wrong assumption against the judicial system and will create law and order problems.

