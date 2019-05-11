Tune into a retro reunion with Ilaiyaraaja on June 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On June 2, music enthusiasts in the city can witness one of the biggest music concerts ever as part of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s 76th birth anniversary celebrations.

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in association with Mercuri presents Isai Celebrates Isai, a four-hour concert which will feature many old and new hits.

“This is a unique concert because for the first time the audience will witness how Raja Sir scores background music. We will be screening videos and Sir will give the background music live,” says a reliable source from the maestro’s team.

The legendary music director and his team have been planning a concert of this scale for the past few years, but it has materialised only now. Rehearsals are on in full swing and the final list of songs is yet to be decided.

“After a long time, SP Balasubrahmanyam and KJ Yesudas will be performing with Raja Sir. Apart from them, Bombay Jayashri, Usha Uthup, Mano and others will also take part in the event. There will also be two or three big surprises for the audience,” he says.

The concert is also a special one for all SPB-Ilaiyaraaja fans. The two music giants had a rift around five years back. They have since buried the hatchet.

“It is a proud moment for me to witness these two stalwarts of music come together on stage. But, it pains us to read reports that Raja Sir asked for royalty because he was interested in money,” says Dhina,

president of Cine Musicians Union, adding that the rift was reported in an exaggerated manner.

He adds, “Raja Sir asked for royalty so that the musicians and their families benefit from it and he wanted to make sure that even the upcoming musicians can copyright their work. The musicians decided to put aside their differences for the sake of the musicians, and the organisers of SPB Sir’s concerts have paid royalty, and have taken an official licence. The concert on June 2 is a fundraiser and the money will go towards the musicians union.”

The concert will be held at EVP Film City on June 2. Tickets are priced from `499 to `10,000, and are available on Paytm and insider.in