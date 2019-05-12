Foreign currency worth Rs 9.60 lakh seized at Chennai airport
Acting on a tip off, officials at the departure terminal intercepted the man bound for Singapore and recovered 14,000 US dollars concealed in his baggage, an official release said.
Published: 12th May 2019 08:32 PM | Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:32 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Foreign currency worth Rs 9.60 lakh was seized from a 58-year-old passenger at the airport here Sunday.
Acting on a tip off, officials at the departure terminal intercepted the man bound for Singapore and recovered 14,000 US dollars concealed in his baggage, an official release said.
Investigation is on, it said.