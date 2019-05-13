Chennai: Burglary at retired IAS officer’s home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 20 sovereigns of jewellery were burgled from retired IAS officer Leena Nair’s house at Padi on Saturday night.

Nair is currently serving as an administrative member of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal

Police said she was sleeping on the first floor of her house. “Miscreants entered the house through the back-door and decamped with around 20-sovereign gold and Rs 5,000 in cash from the cupboard kept on the ground floor,” said police personnel. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the worker at the house spotted the cupboard broken open.

In another incident reported on Friday night, Varma, 62, a resident of KGP Nagar of Tiruvallur had come to the city for his wife’s treatment. “On Saturday when he went back home to collect money for the treatment, he found diamonds, 60 sovereigns of gold and Rs 3 lakh in cash missing from the house,” said a police officer. A probe is on into the incident.