Chennai: Action plan proposes single window system for 16 services

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A list of 11 reform recommendations has been suggested for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and other agencies under the Business Reforms Action Plan, according to Industry department sources.

This includes developing a single window system that could provide 16 services and construction permits, besides having an online information wizard which will provide a comprehensive list of licenses, registrations required for undertaking a specific business and providing links to online application forms for licences or no-objection certificates required by users.

This comes as 20 projects worth Rs 4,304 crore got stuck and the State government is working on ways so that the projects get due clearance under the single window scheme.

It is learnt that the State is looking at designing and developing a single window system for granting construction permits which include a common integrated application for all internal and external agencies with regard to no-objection certificates and approvals.

According to information available, the idea is to have a provision for an online application that will have a provision for integrated payment without the need for a physical touch point for document submission and verification.



It has also been suggested that the construction permit approval system should have a mechanism which should allow auto scrutiny of building plans from a compliance perspective as per the Uniform building code.

It is learnt that the industry department also wanted various departments to have provision for e-intimation of commencement of construction and also provision for e-intimation of plinth level completion. It was also suggested to have a mechanism for online completion or occupancy certificate application with online payment of fee and a provision for online issuance of digitally signed completion or occupancy certificate, to the applicant.

Meanwhile, the State is offering a few of the 54 services under the single window portal as mandated under Business Facilitation Act. Under the Business Reforms Action Plan, it is proposed to ensure 16 more approvals are provided as a service under the portal.

These include registration under profession tax, change of land use, allotment of land in industrial area, registration and grant of license under the factories act, electricity connection, water connection, registration under shops and establishment act, registration under boilers act, consent to establish and operate under the air and water act, authorisation under hazardous waste and other wastes, registration certificate of establishment of interstate migrant workmen, registration under legal metrology act, renewal of licenses under factories act and renewal of registration under the boilers act.

Suggested reforms

➤ Develop Online Information Wizard which will provide list of licenses, registration required for undertaking specific businesses

➤ Allow online submission of application without the need to submit physical copies of application

➤ Allow applicant to track status of application online

➤ Mandate timeline so that approval is provided within 45 days