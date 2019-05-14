Anna University aims to set up research park on lines of IIT-M

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has ambitious plans to strengthen its incubation cell and set up a research park on the lines of the Research Park located inside IIT Madras campus, to boost the entrepreneurship skills of students, said a senior official of the university.

According to varsity officials, Anna University has given a detailed proposal to the State government, seeking its support and financial help to make its incubation cell bigger and better.

Sources in the varsity said in the recently held syndicate meeting of the University, the entire idea about expanding and strengthening the institute’s Incubation cell was presented and discussed by the varsity’s officials with higher education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma.

“The higher education secretary has asked for some more details of the project. After adding in all the details, we will have another meeting with him about the project,” said a senior official.

Presently, at least 13 start-ups are operating from the Incubation cell at Anna University. However, the university authorities have plans to make the cell more robust so that it can produce good start-ups and help the students in becoming good entrepreneurs. Anna University aims to develop sound infrastructure at its Incubation cell and make it more active where students can get enough support to convert their innovative ideas into a profitable business model.

Officials claim that the idea behind the project is to encourage innovation, produce entrepreneurs and create ways to generate revenue for the university. Officials claimed that if the start-up incubated in Anna University and becomes a successful entity, then the university will be financially benefitted also.

The university has plans to provide some initial financial help to promising start-ups and also chalk out some guidelines to ensure their growth.“We aim to make a research park like the one which exists in IIT Madras, along with diversifying the entrepreneurship incubation cell. The move will encourage research activities in different sectors in the university and will also nurture the entrepreneurship skills of the students,” said a senior official of the university.