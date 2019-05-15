Chennai: Address drinking water crisis, CPM tells govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the government to address the drinking water crisis in the State. The party’s district secretaries meeting on Tuesday adopted various resolutions.

A resolution said the State is witnessing a drinking water crisis causing great hardship to the people.

Hence, the State government should take decisive steps to address the crisis at the earliest. The party urged the State and Central governments to give up the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project. The delta districts should be declared as a protected agricultural zone, a resolution said. K Balakrishnan, State secretary and other functionaries participated.