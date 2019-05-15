Home Cities Chennai

Once again, oily discharge pollutes Kosasthalaiyar river

The discharge comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board inspecting the river last month, following a TNIE report on the issue.

Published: 15th May 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kosathalaiyar river

Buckingham Canal carrying the chemical discharge near Kaattukuppam. (Photo | EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A thick oily brownish substance was found in Kosasthalaiyar river near Kaattukuppam village in Ennore on Monday evening, again after one month. Fishermen with visual evidence of the chemical discharge, suspect it to be effluents from nearby industries. 

When Express visited the spot on Tuesday morning, remnants of the effluents were widely found between the stretch of Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) and Kaattukuppam village. 

The discharge comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board inspecting the river last month, following a TNIE report on the issue. ‘‘At about 4:30 pm on Monday, there was a huge outflow of the substance in the river. In no time, major parts of the river turned brown, including our boat anchorage spot,’’ said M Raja (43),  a fisherman in the village. 

Fishermen tried to trace the source of the discharge, but they could not go beyond ETPS as water levels were low for boats to pass.  Knowing that high tides may reduce the density of the pollutants, they captured visual evidence, which is available with Express. ‘‘Although the source is unknown yet, it appears that it is coming from a distance of two kilometers from Kaattukuppam village,’’ said Raja. 

The frequent chemical discharge into the river has been a  triple-threat to fishermen, affecting their livelihood, health and ecology. ‘‘We have protested constantly for a year against the discharge and have submitted petitions to the collector, but our efforts were in vain”, he said. 

In the past couple of years, aquatic life in the river has come close to nil as fishermen have been pushed to catch polychaetes (poochi). ‘’Getting into the water in the normal situation itself causes skin lesions and rashes. It is impossible to think of catching worms if the discharge persists,’’ he added. 

For about two decades now, several industries have polluted the river with fly ash, coolant water, and petrochemicals so much so that the river has died. ‘‘What is left in this place for us to live’’ asked R Anbu (42), a fisherman. 

Previously, when the discharge occurred earlier this year, fishermen had identified the sources, which were the outlet pipes running beneath industries near Kaattukuppam. This time, the same chemical seems to be coming from a different place. 

When contacted, a TNPCB official told Express that the district officials have been updated about the issue. ‘‘An Assistant Engineer will inspect the spot at the earliest and we will try to identify the source of discharge,’’ the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kosasthalaiyar river Ennore Thermal Power Station chemical effluents chemical discharge fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp