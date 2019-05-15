Sashmi overcomes Gilbert in snooker Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kankan Sashmi, 61, of Lucknow showed that age is just a number as he outwitted Ajees Sam Gilbert of Kerala 3-1 in the N Manimaran and Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Open snooker championship here on Tuesday.

Results: Shoaib (Q Ball) bt Sheik Sohail (Nellore) 63-29, 89-61, 61-20; Kankan Sashmi (UP) bt Ajees Sam Gilbert (Kerala) 70-45, 75-17, 17-64, 63-16; Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) bt Jaswant Singh (SVS) 14-59, 52-44, 10-67, 0-62; Abhinav (Buddys) bt Akash Jain (Nellore) 16-61, 40- 20, 27-51, 30-48; Harish (TNBSA) bt Roshan (Cues & Yous) 57-35, 78-19, 53-22; Sreedi Sainath (Cue Zone) bt Manoj Dasarathan (Towers Club) 61-27, 55-21, 45-36; Yatheender Raj (YMCA) bt Sunthan Ibrahim (Impact) 147-0, 23-56, 62-43, 56-19; Vinod Shanmugham (Cues & Yous) bt Ameen (Snooker Shot) 61-32, 67-22, 29-50, 65-40, 62-28; Srivatsan (TNBSA) bt Vikram Venkat (Snook City) 65-28, 49-35, 55-59, 77-51; Sharath (Q Lounge) bt Saravanan (TNCA) 47-35, 61-60, 35-56, 70-58; Shoaib (Q Ball) bt Sheik Sohail (Nellore) 63-29, 89-61- 61-20; Raj Mohan (Cues & Yous) bt Venkateswara Rao (SVS Club) 62-21, 50-38, 61-37; MK Manoj (Gymkhana) bt Sikkander (Q Ball) 72-14, 35-64, 49 13, 72-16

Jayant hits half-century

RK Jayant’s 52 propelled Elite CA to beat CSSF ‘A’ by 30 runs in the Dicky Memorial Trophy U-14 cricket tournament, being played at St Bede’s grounds.

Brief scores: Elite CA 139/9 in 30 ovs (RK Jayant 52, AP Pragdeesh Kumar 30) bt CSSF ‘A’ 109 all out in 28.5 ovs (S Birnesh 38, M Vishal Ram 32). MoM: RK Jayant. WGCA 96/9 in 30 ovs (BG Dev Arjun 4/17) lost to Kedar Cricket Academy 97/3 in 26.2 ovs. MoM: BG Dev Arjun. CSSF ‘B’ 100/8 in 30 ovs (Raghav 41, Sanjay 3/21) lost to FSCA 102/3 in 24 ovs (Karthikeyan 27, Rakesh Roshan 27). MoM: Sanjay. VBCA 182/3 in 30 ovs (Vikram 71, Anjan Sai 38) bt Prahalad CC 147/5 in 30 ovs (Sreevarshan 39, Pranav Kasyap 36, Tejesh 30). MoM: Vikram.

Thulasiram shines

All-round display by S Thulasiram (3/19; 31 n.o) enabled IEC RC to beat Ebenezer CA by six wickets in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 knock-out tournament.

Brief scores: Round 2: Ebenezer CA 135 in 19.5 ovs (A Vignesh 77, S Thulasiram 3/19) lost to IEC RC 138/4 in 18.4 ovs (N Kamalesh 27, R Karthick Krishna 30, DB Aravindan 32, S Thulasiram 31 n.o).

Little Hearts in final

Riding on P Praveen Kumar’s 46, Little Hearts CA got the better of Friends XI, Tambaram by five wickets in the semifinals of the Kancheepuram District CA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament. Little Hearts CA will meet Adambakkam CC in the final on Sunday.

Brief scores: Semis: Brindhavan CC 111/9 in 20 ovs (H Mhd. Imran 31, V VijayAnand 30, K Sukumar 3/16, AC Pradeeban 3/22) lost to Adambakkam CC 115/4 in 15.2 ovs (M Yuvaraj 47, S Gunaseelan 37). MoM: K Sukumar. Friends XI TBM 126/5 in 20 ovs (Sachit Rai 51, Kamlesh 30, B Surya 3/16) lost to Little Hearts CA 127/5 in 16.4 ovs (P Praveen Kumar 46, U Mukilesh 31 no, Govind Sharma 3/17). MoM: P Praveen Kumar.