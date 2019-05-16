Home Cities Chennai

Customs sleuths foil Lankan flyer's bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 1 cr into Chennai 

On extraction by heat treatment, 2.93-kg gold of 24K purity was recovered. Gold ring and chains weighing 159 gm were also recovered.

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

CHENNAI: In a major operation based on specific intelligence, officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) foiled a bid by passengers from Colombo to smuggle three-kg gold worth Rs 1 crore through Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Customs officials said they intercepted a group of nine passengers, four men and five women, who arrived from Colombo by SpiceJet flight 002, at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion. Mohammad Gani (38) of Thondi in Ramanathapuram, a small-time textile merchant, who was said to be the leader of male group was intercepted at the exit first. On questioning whether he had anything to declare, he was evasive and jittery and answered in the negative.

On persistent questioning, he broke down and admitted to carrying gold concealed in rectum. On a search, three bundles of brown rubbery spread wrapped in red adhesive tape weighing 535 gm were found. One 25 gm gold ring was also recovered from his trouser pocket. Three other passengers of his group — Abbas (41) of Poyyathanallur in Perambalur district, Maideen (51) of SP Pattinam, Mohamed Rafeek (37) an auto driver of Tiruchy were also intercepted at exit.

After a search, six bundles of rubbery spread found concealed in rectum were recovered. One nine-gram gold chain was recovered from Abbas. Karpagam (45) of  Mylapore stated to be the leader of women was also intercepted at exit along with her group — Shameem Begum (45) Nagoor Amma (40) both of Tiruchy, Srimathi (41) of Pappanad and Parameshwari (55) of Vathalagundu in Madurai.

As all appeared to be nervous and were giving evasive replies, they were also taken for personal search. During the search, 15 bundles of rubbery spread wrapped in red adhesive tape which were concealed in their rectum were recovered, three from each.

Further, five gold rings weighing 25 gm each were also recovered. Totally, 25 bundles of rubbery spread wrapped in red adhesive tape were recovered. On extraction by heat treatment, 2.93-kg gold of 24K purity was recovered. Gold ring and chains weighing 159 gm were also recovered.

