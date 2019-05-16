Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court rejects plea against yagnas for rain in temples

This court cannot interfere with religious beliefs or hopes. Whether poojas or other programmes conducted are successful or a failure, the court cannot destroy such beliefs or hopes.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea to quash a circular of the HR&CE department directing the authorities of all temples in the State under its control to hold yagnas for rain.

The court cannot interfere with religious beliefs and hopes, the bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and Krishnan Ramasamy said while dismissing the PIL petition from V Anbazhagan, who claimed himself as a journalist and activist, on Wednesday.

This court cannot interfere with religious beliefs or hopes. Whether poojas or other programmes conducted are successful or a failure, the court cannot destroy such beliefs or hopes of religions, the bench said.

The petition sought to quash the circular, dated April 26 last, of the HR&CE Commissioner to all Joint and Deputy Commissioners and other officials to perform poojas, yagnas and japams for good seasonal rains.

It said the circular is against the Constitution and against secularism. The Tamil Nadu government is indulging in religious activities of a particular faith, it claimed. Its action has diluted the object of the HR&CE Act.

The circular was issued without jurisdiction and power, the petitioner said. It has created a situation in which such rituals on a large scale will spread irrational thinking and hinder rational and progressive thinking of a common man, the petitioner contended.

Without enforcing the schemes to save rainwater, grow trees, increase green cover and remove encroachments on waterbodies, the State government was promoting yagnas for rain, causing financial loss to the exchequer, the petitioner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court chennai yagnas for rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp