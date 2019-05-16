No child’s play, only music

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Watching a band perform on stage is always a treat, but what makes the performance that will happen at Phoenix MarketCity different is that the musicians are all children. Led by child prodigy and winner of CBS’s The World’s Best, Lydian Nadhaswaram, the band Super Kids will perform for 90 minutes on Sunday.

Super Kids has 14-year-old Lydian, his older sister and flautist, 17-year-old Amritha Varshini, and 12-year-old drummer Steven Samuel. The set prepared by the band will include fusion music between genres like jazz, Carnatic, and Western classical, as well as a five to ten-minute solo by Lydian.

“We want people to be happy after our performance, and enjoy our music,” says Lydian. “It’s always fun to jam and perform with Steven and my sister.” Amritha says that her favourite part of the performance will consist two medleys by AR Rahman and Ilayaraaja. “We want the audience to be entertained and happy with our music because we know our music will make them feel that way,” says the flautist, who began playing the flute four years ago.

Steven has completed eight grades with the Trinity School of Music for drums, and Lydian has completed eight grades for the piano. Amritha is in grade eight for vocals and flute with the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music.

Super Kids will perform at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery, on May 19 from 6.30 pm onwards. The show is open to all.