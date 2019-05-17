Chennai: Insurance firm told to pay Rs 3.17 lakh to octogenarian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to settle claim, a consumer forum has directed United India Insurance to provide a compensation of Rs 3.17 lakh to an 80-year-old man.

P Thiyagarajan, a former engineer in the highways department, in his complaint at the forum submitted he underwent surgery at a private hospital in 2016 and was never provided the claim.

According to the petition submitted at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), the complainant underwent a shoulder and neck surgery after he met with an accident near Velachery railway station in 2016.

Though retired in 1995, the department intimated Thiagarajan that he was eligible for coverage under United India Insurance Company as a retired government servant. However, after the surgery, the insurance firm never settled the claim, he said.

The forum presided by M Mony observed that the insurance firm even after collecting the insurance premium had not given any attention to settle expenses causing mental agony.