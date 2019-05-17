Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Lucky escape for couple after LPG cylinder explodes

An LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Ice House on Wednesday evening when the tenant was trying to change the empty cylinder.

The house that was charred in the LPG cylinder explosion, in Chennai on Thursday (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Ice House on Wednesday evening when the tenant was trying to change the empty cylinder. However, no casualties have been reported. Police said that around 8.15 pm, Ravi borrowed a cylinder from his neighbour and was trying to fit it.

“He lit the stove and a fire broke out. But the occupants somehow managed to escape when the cylinder exploded,” said a police officer.

The owner Senthil had rented his house to two families. “Ravi and his wife work as daily labourers and have been living in the house for three years. On Wednesday the couple returned from work and were preparing to cook dinner when the accident happened,” said a police officer.

“Since it was an old house with a thatched roof, fire spread faster damaging the entire house. But none of them was injured and no causalities were reported,” the officer added. The neighbours immediately informed the Ice House police and the fire control room. A fire tender from Triplicane rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The house is situated in a congested area but the fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the fire before it spread to the neighbour’s house.

“One portion of the house had caught fire by the time we reached but we managed to douse the fire in 20 minutes. Luckily, the occupants escaped,” said the fire and rescue personnel. Based on a complaint lodged by Senthil, a case has been registered.

