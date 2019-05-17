Home Cities Chennai

Iranian saffron, gold worth Rs 70 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Air Intelligence Unit sleuths from the Customs department foiled bids to smuggle Iranian saffron worth Rs 60 lakh and gold worth Rs 13.3 lakh and arrested one person at the airport here on Thursday.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:14 AM

By Express News Service

Customs officials said that on Thursday they noticed Shahul Hameed, 42, of Thanjavur who had arrived from Dubai by Indigo flight 6E1344, roaming suspiciously inside the arrival hall. He was having two stroller bags and appeared to be nervous and was walking in a hurried manner.

After being intercepted by AIU officers at the exit of the arrival hall, a personal search, as well as search of his baggage, was carried out. On examination of his baggage, Iranian saffron of Behrang brand Grade I and Badiee brand Grade II in 25-gram pouches totally weighing 31 kg valued at Rs 60 lakh was found concealed in bags. The passenger has been arrested.

In another case, Mohammed Faizal, 33, of Kumbakonam, who had arrived from Bangkok by Indigo airlines flight, was intercepted and during his personal search, a gold cut bar weighing 400 gm worth Rs 13.3 lakh was found concealed in his underwear.

