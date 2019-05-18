Home Cities Chennai

Customs foil attempts to smuggle gold worth Rs 2 crore at Chennai airport

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths belonging to the Customs department foiled attempts to smuggle 6kg gold worth Rs 2 crore at Chennai airport.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths belonging to the Customs department foiled attempts to smuggle 6kg gold worth Rs 2 crore at Chennai airport.

On Friday morning, AIU sleuths intercepted Jiyavul Haque, 25, Syed Malungu, 29, both from Ramanathapuram, and Mohd Khalifathullah, 41, of Chennai, who had arrived from Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight, on suspicion of carrying gold.

Later, two more passengers -- Shiva, 31, of Villupuram and Farzana Begum Tajuddin, 46, of Mumbai -- who arrived from Dubai by an Indigo Airlines flight, were also intercepted. During a personal search, gold in rubbery spread was found concealed in their rectum.

Earlier, in a separate case on Thursday night, AIU officers detained Feroz Khan, 24, of Chennai, Syed Sikkandar, 26, of Virudhunagar, Mohamed Munas, 46, and  Jawseer, 44, both from Colombo, and gold in rubbery form kept concealed in their rectum was recovered.

In a separate incident on Thursday, AIU officials intercepted Sulthan Syed Ibrahim, 39, Viswanathan, 48, Mohamed Adham, 30, Sirajudeen, 38, Baisul Hug, 20, Syed Sulthan, 39, Sibirimohamed, 44, Yousuf Sahibu, 38, Abdul Haleem, 26, Naina Mohamed, 51, Puraskhan, 34, Subaiyar Ali,32, Kalandar Hyderali, 42, all hailing from Ramanathapuram, and  Kalandhar Sahul Hameed, 21 of Pudukkottai, and Imam Babu, 40 and Faisath Rahman, 35, both hailing from Chennai, who had arrived from Colombo by a Spice Jet flight. The gold was found in rubbery spread form concealed in their rectum.

On extraction by heat treatment, a total of 6 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore in all the above cases was recovered and the same seized under Customs Act 1962.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Intelligence Unit chennai Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp