Home Cities Chennai

More gamers needed to energise India’s competitive scene: Anish

Anish B Jain started out with GTA San Andreas on the PC, and was initially a PC gamer. It was only in 2017 did the then-14-year-old get hooked onto the PS4.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Anish

By Deepthi Parthasarathy
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anish B Jain started out with GTA San Andreas on the PC, and was initially a PC gamer. It was only in 2017 did the then-14-year-old get hooked onto the PS4. “The day after I got the PS4, I played day and night for one week straight. Eventually, my gaming time was restricted to weekends only. In 10th grade, I completely stopped playing,” said the 16-year-old.

Once he completed his exams, Anish got back into gaming seriously, and loves competitive play. Currently, he is playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. He plays for about three hours a day during weekdays and about eight hours during weekends. Anish made the best use of the resources he had. With a VGA monitor, he purchased a VGA to HDMI converter wires worth `1,000 and now has a decent setup. He is happy playing on his ASUS monitor with Boat headphones. He enjoys story-based games but prefers multiplayer games. “Multiplayer games are competitive. Competitive gaming is for those who want to take up gaming professionally and those who are genuine about gaming. It forces us to hone our skills and become better playing the game,” says Anish.

Anish feels that the scope for console gaming in India is lacking. Only one out of ten competitions are held for console gaming, the rest being dominated by PC gaming. “For the games I play, competitions are not held. Most of the hardcore gamers are usually PC gamers. Though investing in a PC for gaming is an expensive affair, it is the best platform for competitive gaming. In India, even though people are talented, they don’t spend much for gaming due to lack of parental support. Switching over to PC gaming can help pave way for a better future in gaming,” he said.

nish makes sure his gaming doesn’t affect his academics. “Right now, I feel I should prioritise academics over gaming as I have other responsibilities too,” he said. Anish’s squad of gamers hail from Malaysia, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Chennai. “I invite people if they are online and then we play together. A gamer from Malaysia is my coach and guides me when I am stuck. I also meet them when I get the chance. I recently met up with a gamer friend from Chennai and we played together at a gaming centre in Nungambakkam. I am going to Bengaluru soon and am planning to meet the gamer from Bengaluru,” said Anish. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mobile games PC Games Android app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp