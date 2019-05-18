Home Cities Chennai

Sony told to give new phone, Rs 20,000 damages

However, the tribunal rejected the firm’s arguments.

Sony's products on display at an electronic store. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to replace a damaged mobile phone, a consumer forum here directed the manufacturer and the authorised service centre, to provide a brand new mobile phone and also compensation of Rs 20,000. R Paul Rafson Jani, a resident of Thoraipakkam, in his complaint said that he purchased Sony Xperia-Z mobile phone in 2013, however, in seven months, the phone began developing problems.

Jani said he purchased the phone from a Sony authorised outlet by paying Rs 35,999 and within seven months the display turned black and had heating issues.

With the authorised dealer seeking Rs 16,000 for repairing damages the phone that was still under warranty, Jani submitted a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), seeking a compensation of Rs 2.12 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for Sony India Private Limited produced photographs to prove the external damage of the phone. After investigation, it was also found that the phone had developed a huge crack, which was also submitted. However, the tribunal rejected the firm’s arguments.

No proper report on allegations: Forum
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), headed by S Mony, observed that there was no proper report to the allegations made by the manufacturer against the complaints raised. Subsequently, the tribunal directed the manufacturer to replace the mobile phone with a brand new one and provide a compensation of Rs 20,000

