Soon, CEG to set up centre to study Artificial Intelligence

The College of Engineering Guindy (CEG) plans to set up an exclusive centre on artificial intelligence (AI), said officials of the college.

CHENNAI: The College of Engineering Guindy (CEG) plans to set up an exclusive centre on artificial intelligence (AI), said officials of the college. The centre will give a major boost to the research activities of the students and faculty working on different aspects of AI. The premier college, which is 225-years-old, has been doing a lot of work related to AI and the proposed centre will only strengthen the ongoing research works.

Dean of CEG, T V Geetha said the college will seek funds from its alumni for setting up the centre. Adding to it, the Anna university also has plans to write to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), seeking funds for the proposed centre on AI.

“CEG is a two-hundred-year-old institution (225) with such a rich legacy. We will urge MHRD to provide funds to us for the centre as AI is an emerging field and with the financial support, the institute can really produce solutions to benefit the society,” said registrar of the Anna University, J Kumar.


The college has planned a year-long celebration for 225 years of existence and also aims to strengthen its alumni association. Dean of the college, T V Geetha said the alumni have been contributing for the development of the institution and they are hopeful that they will provide the necessary support for this proposed centre also. 

Geetha said the Alumni have been helping the institution through scholarships and as they have plans to make the alumni association bigger and better, they expect more inflow of funds from them. “We will request the alumni to contribute for setting up the centre,” said Geetha. Officials said the different departments of CEG are working on different sectors like healthcare, engineering, etc, to provide different solutions through AI. “The multi-disciplinary approach of different departments will get more streamlined and coordinated if this centre comes into place,” said a faculty of Anna University. 

“With using the knowledge of our faculty and students in artificial intelligence, we can provide solutions to different problems of the society,” added the faculty.

