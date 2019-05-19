Chennai: Man, son attack duo with knives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teenagers were allegedly attacked by two men when they were going on their bike near Chrompet on Friday. Police said, the victim Vignesh, 18, and Nanda, 19, were travelling near Chromepet when two men on a bike allegedly attacked them with knives and escaped.

Passersby rushed the injured to the hospital. During the probe, it was revealed that Vignesh and Nanda had attended a church festival. “While the teens were returning home, Nithyanandam blocked the road.

A fight broke out between them in which Vignesh and Nanda pushed Nithyanandam to the side,” said a police source. Angered by this, Nithyanandam informed his father, Madan, a BJP functionary, and the duo intercepted the men and attacked them. Police detained the man and his son for inquiry.