Followed rules while shifting poll equipment: TN CEO Satyabrata Sahoo

By Express News Service

Is there any delay in completing procedures for postal ballot votes for government and non-government employees? JACTO-GEO says many are yet to get postal ballot votes?



We have furnished all information before the court. All ballots have been issued correctly. DEOs (District Elections Officers) and ROs (Returning Officers) are managing these issues. The ballot boxes were kept by the DEOs as per the directions given by the EC. The matter is sub-judice. There have been complaints of election officials accessing poll documents after elections The EC has clarified the issue before the court. The matter is still pending before the court.

Regarding the transfer of ballot units and VVPATS to Theni constituency?

Transferring election equipment is a very routine procedure and everything was done according to the rules laid by the EC. Political parties were informed and their representatives signed the registers before the transfer. Only unused machines from Coimbatore and Thiruvallur have been transferred. Wherever these BUs and VVPATS are received, first-level checking (FLC) will be done. When the EVMs are taken to the strong room, the number of EVMs will be given to the candidates.

There were reports that DGP (elections) Ashutosh Shukla recommended transfer of some officers, but nothing happened. How would you like to respond?

Whatever proposals we receive, we forward them to the Election Commission and EC alone will take decisions in this regard.ENS