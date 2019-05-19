Home Cities Chennai

Schools can't force parents to buy accessories: Madras High Court

Schools have been told by Madras High court not to insist upon parents to buy accessories other than textbooks.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools have been told by Madras High Court not to insist upon parents to buy accessories other than textbooks. Vacation judge CV Karthikeyan gave a direction to this effect while passing interim orders on a petition from M Hemalatha and S Vijayababu, parents of three students studying in a private school in Coimbatore, on May 17.

The school can sell only the books necessary for students. So far as the accessories are concerned, there cannot be compulsion of any sort on the parents to buy them, the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.

According to the petitioner, the attitude of the private school had changed ever since it came under the management of the present correspondent. It became more and more profit-oriented, contrary to the avowed ideals.

The school is insisting that the parents buy accessories such as shoes, socks, sports dress, school bags and lunch bags, which most parents could not afford. Instead of the books prescribed by NCERT, which cost Rs 450, the school management distributed Oxford and Cambridge textbooks, which cost Rs 5,500, the petitioners alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp