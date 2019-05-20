Fishing ban: Seafood prices in Chennai shoot up by 50 per cent

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prices of seafood have increased by at least 50 per cent in the city due to the annual fishing ban, according to fish traders. The annual fishing ban came into effect along the coast of Tamil Nadu on April 15 in view of the breeding season.

“During this period, we do not have enough supply of fish. We only get smaller fish and many varieties of seafood are unavailable. The demand is high, so we sell at a higher price”, says Palani M, a fish seller in Zam Bazaar market.

During the 61-day ban period, popular varieties of seafood such as Sura (Shark). Kola (Flying fish), ‘Vanjaram’ and ‘Kanava’ are not easily available.

“Sometimes, we get Vanjaram variety in this season. We sell one kilogram for Rs1,000 in the normal season, but now we are selling the same for Rs 1,600” says a seller at Nochikuppam fish market.

A few common varieties of fish sold in this season are ‘Sankara’ and ‘Kalava’. “ They are available due to their presence in shallow waters. We used to sell 10-15 fish for Rs100, but now we are selling the same number of fish for more than Rs 150” says Suresh, a seller at Kasimedu fish market.

On the demand, he says, “ The demand for seafood is always there. People continue to consume it because the other forms of meat are not preferred in this weather. So, there is no dip in demand because of the ban”.

Despite high prices, fish markets continue to be filled with customers. Alexander MJ, a buyer, says, “The ban does not stop us from buying fish. Maybe, we will consume a little less than usual, but we still continue to buy them despite the growing prices”.