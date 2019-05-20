TT camp receives positive response

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 100 players in the age group of four to 25 years took part in SDAT-AKG 36th Summer Table Tennis Camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium that ended on Sunday. They were trained by Dronacharya awardee A Srinivasa Rao and NIS, former India coach A Muralidhara Rao. The duo were assisted by eight other coaches.

Coaching was imparted to beginners, mid-level players and professionals. This year, Rahul, a professional coach from Bengal, joined as a participant to learn and improve his skills.

Mental fitness, yoga and psychological sessions were also held. Kalari and silambam sessions were taught by Saravanan to improve the speed, dynamics and balance of the players. AV Vidyasagar, secretary of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, was the chief guest at the valedictory function.

Janakiraman shines

TK Janakiraman’s 5/26 helped Garnet CC beat Gurunanak Combines by 17 runs in a Second Division match of the Kancheepuram DCA league.

Brief scores: Garnet CC 136 in 26 ovs (Adithya 49; R Ravi Shankar 3/29, D Muthu Kumaran 3/33) bt Gurunanak Combines 119 in 26 ovs (G Manikandan 48; TK Janakiraman 5/26). Fine Star CC 77 in 27.2 ovs (S Harish 4/22, K Ganesh Aravind 3/18) lost to Venugopal RC 81/4 in 15.5 ovs.

Aadesh advances

Aadesh Kothari of Q-Lounge defeated the experienced Rafath Habib of Railways 4-3 (57-32, 74-8, 42-55, 65-35, 9-72, 21-81, 41-34) in a thrilling Round of 32 match of the SVS Club Open snooker tournament on Sunday.

Results: Rd of 32: Shalouf (Kerala) bt R Girish (Railways) 4-3; Nitesh Madan (Railways) bt Prabhu (Gymkhana) 4-1; Anuj Uppal (Delhi) bt Saranraj (Coimbatore) 4-0; S Shrikrishna (SVS Club) bt Sree Deepadarshan (TNBSA) 4-0; Daksh Reddy (MCC) bt Peter Paul (Railways) 4-1; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Sundarraj (Towers Club) 4-0; R Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Naveen (Coimbatore) 4-3; BC Karthik bt A Arvind (Railways) 4-2; Adesh Kothari (Q-Lounge) bt Rafath Habib (Railways) 4-3; Prem Prakash (SVS Club) bt Venkatesham (Railways) 4-1; Pandurangaiah (Railways) bt Abhinav (Buddys) 3-1; Hanish Sharma (Delhi) bt SA Saleem 4-0; Faisal Khan (Railways) bt Kankan Shamsi (UP) 4-2.

Rahul stars

Rahul’s 4/38 came in handy for Servion Global Solutions as they beat Ashok Leyland by four wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-knockout tournament.

Brief scores: Ashok Leyland 160/8 in 30 ovs (Moinudeen 60, Mukesh 30; Rahul 4/38, Kiran 3/34) lost to Servion Global Solutions 161/6 in 25.4 ovs (Rajan 33). MoM: Rahul. YSCA 113 in 28.3 ovs (Alfred Sam Jones 36; Sriram 3/12, Sachin 3/29) lost to Accenture 114/4 in 17 ovs (Ashok 37; G Aravind 3/30). MoM: Sachin Sudhakar

TT umpire exam

The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association will be conducting a seminar on umpiring which will be followed by a written examination to identify candidates for umpiring, at the Conference Hall, JN Stadium on May 26.

Those who are interested can enroll by submitting the form with a demand draft for `500 in favour of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association payable at Chennai, before May 23.