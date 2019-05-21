Home Cities Chennai

Breaking frontiers in medicare

Still, Vietnam usually imported cardiovascular stents and accessories from other countries especially from the USA.

Published: 21st May 2019 05:39 AM





By Express News Service

CHENNAI: USM Healthcare, a Vietnam-based company that produces cardiovascular products including stents has tied up with Dr K M Cherian’s Frontier Mediville, a medical science park developed by Frontier Lifeline Hospitals and Dr K M Cherian’s Heart Foundation, for Research and Development, and testing its stents in Chennai. According to a press release from the Dr K M Cherian’s Frontier Mediville, “One of the major causes of deaths in Vietnam is coronary artery disease.

Still, Vietnam usually imported cardiovascular stents and accessories from other countries, especially from the USA. Vietnam has over 70 to 80 catheter labs, but there was no manufacturer of stents. USM Healthcare is the first company to produce cardiovascular products including coronary stent system, intravenous catheter and others for Vietnam.”

Now, the stents produced by USM Healthcare is being tested at Frontier Mediville. “It gives me immense joy in opening our doors to Vietnam. I look forward to working with USM Healthcare as they come to utilise our facilities here at Frontier Mediville for their research and development, along with testing. I hope we are able to achieve greater heights in our field of work,” the release quoted Dr K M Cherian, CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital.

